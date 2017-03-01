Speeches dominate the classrooms of BGHS

ALGONA — Snow was a slight factor on Saturday, Feb. 25, as Bishop Garrigan High School hosted the District Speech contest for Northwest Iowa region. Fourteen schools traveled to Algona to present their speeches in front of the judges, aiming for a division one rating.

It takes student’s weeks or even months to perfect their pieces.

Senior Levi Capesius along with several other members of Bishop Garrigan’s speech team have been practicing their speeches since the beginning of December. “A lot of dedication goes into preparing your piece,” Capesius explained. “You know your hard work pays off when you can see the smiles on the crowd’s face and you know they are enjoying it.”

Students practice before and after school, memorizing every word and practicing their actions again and again.

