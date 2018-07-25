Special quilt for a special lady

FENTON — Meredith Tigges is sewing a quilt for the Kossuth County Fair. When the fair is over, she plans on giving it to her grandmother.

“I think she would really like this quilt because whenever she covers up with it she will think of us and her family,” Tigges said.

The quilt is being made out of colorful birds because Tigges’ grandmother loves birds. The background color for the 48x60-inch quilt is yellow and blue. This will be Tigges’ first quilt. She will be entering it into the home improvement category at the county fair.



