SPAC art show begins with reception Thursday

The Stinson Prairie Arts Council Kossuth County Artists Show is at Algona Publishing Thursday, Nov. 7, to Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Thursday's opening includes a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a discussion with the artists at 6 p.m. Artists showing for the first time are Delores Badje, Meghan Erdman, Ronald Busch and Gape Combs. Artist showing for at least a second time are Tom Buscher, Jeanne Brown, Anita Schultz, Deb Sprecht, Evelyn Ruhnke, Leanne Castillo and Catherine Rosengren. Refreshments will be provided.

