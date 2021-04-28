SPAC announces Student Art Show winners

ALGONA — Olivia Frankl of Algona High School won the Best of Show award at the Stinson Prairie Arts Council (SPAC) Student Art Show and reception on Friday, April 23.

Entries from Algona High School, Bishop Garrigan High School and West Bend-Mallard High School were on display at Eastland Hills Plaza last Friday morning in conjunction with the Chamber Coffee hosted by SPAC.

