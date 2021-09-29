Southern Kossuth County land owners voice opposition to carbon dioxide pipeline route

LAKOTA—Kossuth County landowners peppered Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline representatives with questions and pointed comments during an Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) public hearing Monday evening.

Summit is proposing to build 2,000 miles of pipelines in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and Dakotas. The pipelines would transport carbon dioxide emissions captured at 31 ethanol plants in those five states to a geological formation in North Dakota, where it would be buried in sealed natural caverns underground. The aim is to remove the carbon dioxide emissions from the ethanol plants to make ethanol a net-zero carbon fuel by 2030. By doing that, the company aims to keep ethanol in the competitive mix of no-carbon fuels going forward and help corn retain its value.

There were plenty of people at the meeting who indicated they didn’t want the pipeline.

Channon Mawdsley said the pipeline would impact his home, and he minced no words in speaking his opposition to the project.

“You guys are a private, for-profit company, and you are using the procedure that in my opinion was originally for a public utility."

