Southdale trailer park concern for neighbors

Wed, 08/08/2018 - 1:03pm admin1
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA — The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors directed county attorney Todd Holmes to draft a letter to help deal with a possible nuisance involving the former Southdale trailer park.
Southdale Homeowners Association Properties board members approached the supervisors during the July 31, meeting with concerns about what is happening in the trailer park. The trailer park is located east of the association homes.
They were talking about abandoned trailers, rodents running around, and trash flying everywhere when the wind picks up. They are also concerned about traffic going in and out at all hours of the night and young children running in the area.
 

