Sophomores discover for themselves the wonders of nature

A crisp autumn day, free from the inklings of rain made for the perfect environment for the sophomore students to partake in the fourth annual biology field day at the Wildhaven Campus on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Owned by the Donald Tietz Charitable Foundation, the Wildhaven Campus contains over 100 acres of land south of Algona, providing a spot for science classes to explore and learn about nature with access to the East Fork of the Des Moines River, ponds and other natural resources. Both Algona High School and Bishop Garrigan High School science classes are given unrestricted access to the campus for educational purposes.

Over 140 students from Algona High School and Bishop Garrigan High School embarked out to Wildhaven to explore and learn about the outdoors.

