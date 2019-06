To honor survivors and those Kossuth County has lost, there will be a Wall of Hope and a Wall of Honor at the Kossuth County Relay for LIfe.

Survivors are encouraged to submit a photo and 120 words of their journey to post on the Wall of Hope the night of the Relay. Any caregiver is welvome to post a photo on the Wall of Honor the night of the relay.

