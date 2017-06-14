Solar car makes a solar stop in Algona

Many Iowans have come to question what sort of vehicle is traveling on the roadways with them after seeing a sleek, futuristic solar car in their rearview mirrors.

No, time travelers are not touring the state. It is the PrISUm solar car team from Iowa State University in its new P14 – Penumbra solar car.

Finished 13 days ago, the vehicle hit the road on PrISUm’s annual Sun Run outreach.

Throughout the month of June, six members of the 120-person team are traveling across the state, reaching all 99 counties, in an attempt to inform and educate the public.

“The goal is to change the paradigm of transportation,” remarked Thomas Burtnett, structures lead. “We are trying to educate and get kids interested in solar cars.”

On Thursday, June 8, the solar car made a pit stop at the Algona High School parking lot, showing off the car and meeting locals. Although the traveling group switches out members every week, two ISU students from Algona were able to show off their hard work in their hometown. These students include Burtnett and Jeremy Rurup.

For the last two years, the 120-person team has been working hard to sketch, develop and construct the first four seat solar car. This design was spurred on by the constant questioning of when solar cars will be seen on the roadways, remarked Matt Goode, project director.

