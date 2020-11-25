Social Connection Circles provide crucial skills

Algona Middle School Principal James Rotert has implemented a district wide initiative in the Algona Middle School to bring students together in advisory groups.

“It initially started out as community building circles with students and staff to get to know one another better. One of the first circles they did was talking about homecoming,” Rotert said “It’s amazing how many kids didn’t know why we have homecoming. It got kids talking, it gets them use to talking in a group.”

Rotert provided the Algona Community School District Board of Directors an update on district wide initiatives during the board meeting.

Get the full story and examples of the circles, plus more education news, in the Nov. 26 Kossuth County Advance.