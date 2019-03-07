Home / Home

Snyder promotes benefits of conservation practices

Thu, 03/07/2019 - 4:13pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Directing programs at the county level and educating landowners on the benefits of conservation practices are just two goals Luke Snyder hopes to accomplish as Kossuth Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner.

Snyder was elected in January.

"It is important we all understand our impact on the environment around us," Snyder said.

Read the complete story in the March 7 Kossuth County Advance.

