Snyder promotes benefits of conservation practices
Thu, 03/07/2019 - 4:13pm admin1
By:
Alan Van Ormer
Directing programs at the county level and educating landowners on the benefits of conservation practices are just two goals Luke Snyder hopes to accomplish as Kossuth Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner.
Snyder was elected in January.
"It is important we all understand our impact on the environment around us," Snyder said.
