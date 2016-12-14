Snowstorm hits county

The first snowstorm of the season did not materialize to what was predicted in Kossuth County. However, 4-5 inches did hit the area, but it wasn’t the almost 8 inches of snow that was expected in other areas of the state.

“It kind of fizzled from what they were expecting,” said Algona Public Works Director Ron Covert. “Late Saturday night, we were forecasted to have another 4-5 inches. It never materialized.”

There was one major accident reported in the county related to the snowstorm. Five were injured in a head-on collision south of Algona on Saturday.

