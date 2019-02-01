Home / Home

Snow blows into county, temps plummet

Fri, 02/01/2019 - 10:53am admin1
By: 
Nathan Moore

Elements tested Kossuth County residents and those who handle weather-related procedures Monday, Jan. 28, as a snowstorm blew through Sunday night and early Monday.

The city of Algona issued a snow emergency which began at 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 28 until noon on Wednesday, Jan. 30. The Kossuth County Sheriff's Office issued a tow ban because of the delayed warning from officials.

Read the full story in the Jan. 31 Kossuth County Advance.

