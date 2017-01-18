Sneak preview of performing arts center

ALGONA — It was a weekend full of festivities to open the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center.

On Friday, more than 300 people toured the facility and were part of the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce-sponsored ribbon cutting. The ribbon cutting included many of the people and their families who played some part in making the performing arts center a reality.

“This is beautiful. What a beautiful facility,” said Beany Bode while touring the building after the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. “I didn’t think it would be this good; even down to the piano.”

Liz Stowater spent a few moments on Friday playing on the Steinway Model D Concert Grand piano. “I think it is wonderful if you are a pianist,” she said taking a break from playing. “It is nice to know that the piano we get is a Rolls Royce of pianos. It is fantastic. I am so elated.”

For more on this story, please see the Jan. 19 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.