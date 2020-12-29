SLPs help with communication in county schools

Communication is a key attribute to a successful life. Prairie Lakes Area Education Agency (AEA) speech/language pathologists assist students in Kossuth County schools to help those ages 3-21 fulfill their dreams.

“Our ultimate goal is for students to be successful in school and throughout their life,” said Kim Johnson, who has been a speech/language pathologist (SLP) for 36 years. “Every area of life involves some type of communication and we are proud to be able to support our families and students.”

Get the full story in the Dec. 31 Kossuth County Advance.