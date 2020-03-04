Slight increase in West Bend property tax levy

The city of West Bend held a public hearing on its proposed 2020-21 maximum tax dollar levy on Feb. 24. The maximum tax levy rate was increased from $11.03833 per $1,000 valuation to $11.10490 per $1,000.

"There is a lot of difference in the levy rate, but the overall dollar amount is a 5.18 percent increase over last year," said Lisa Sewell, city clerk for the city of West Bend.

