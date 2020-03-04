Home / Home

Slight increase in West Bend property tax levy

Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:01pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

The city of West Bend held a public hearing on its proposed 2020-21 maximum tax dollar levy on Feb. 24. The maximum tax levy rate was increased from $11.03833 per $1,000 valuation to $11.10490 per $1,000.

"There is a lot of difference in the levy rate, but the overall dollar amount is a 5.18 percent increase over last year," said Lisa Sewell, city clerk for the city of West Bend.

