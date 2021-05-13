Home / Home

'Silent Night in Algona' film in production

Thu, 05/13/2021 - 7:42am admin1

ALGONA—The World War II home-front drama “Silent Night In Algona” is now in full pre-production mode. The film will be shot in late fall. 

“Silent Night in Algona” (Inspired by Actual Events) is a feature film that has been in development for several years by Collective Development Incorporated, which is based in Lansing, Mich., and the  Donald R. Tietz Charitable Foundation of Algona.

According to a press release, locales in many Kossuth County communities – with Algona being home base for the production company – will become film sets that will transform building interiors, exteriors and streets and showcase farms, fields, woods, the Des Moines River and much more, taking audiences back to fall 1944  as the story unfolds from September to Christmas Eve.

 

Read the full report in the May 13 Advance.

