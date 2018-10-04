Shriners Car Cruise raises money for hospital

Colleen Hagerty said she normally stops out to hassle all the people out at the Algona Manor Care Center, but last Wednesday night she visited to look at some of the cars that stopped by. “I heard about the cars and thought it would be a fun night.”

The Kossuth County Shrine Club put together a string a car cruises in the months of May through September. This is their second year of the cruises and this season they visited Bancroft, Wesley, Lu Verne, Fenton and Algona. This past Wednesday, the group took their final cruise of the season around Algona, running through the nursing homes in front of a few crowds of residents.

