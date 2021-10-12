Home / Home

Showing pigs is a family effort for the Spears

Tue, 10/12/2021 - 8:44pm admin1
By: 
Kim Wegener

Jaden Spear, Emma Spear and Coyer Spear all agree their favorite 4-H activity is showing pigs. The Spear siblings have been working with and showing pigs since they were old enough to walk in the ring by themselves and not lose the pig in the ring. The children of Mark and Mindi Spear of Algona, they are all members of the Lotts Creek Lads and Lassies 4-H Club.

 

See the full story in the Oct. 14 Advance in the Salute to Pork producers.

 

 

