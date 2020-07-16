Show and go at Kossuth County Fair

KOSSUTH COUNTY—The show portion of 4-H and FFA exhibits will be the main attraction at this year’s Kossuth County Fair. The fair is going with a show-and-go format for livestock shows.

“I think with the circumstances this is a really great compromise and a great opportunity for the kids to learn and continue their growth in their project area,” said Chyan Koppen, Kossuth County youth coordinator at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “We’ve made modifications, but the fundamental experience and learning is still there.”

Details are still being formalized. “We’re still receiving recommendations for best practices from the university and Iowa 4-H,” Koppen said. “We’ll continue to monitor the situation.”

