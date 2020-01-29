Should Bancroft or Swea City be the northern hub?

Discussions have continued on whether or not Bancroft or Swea City should be the northern hub of a countywide Emergency Management System (EMS). During the Jan. 28 Kossuth County Board of Supervisors meeting, Kyle Stecker, EMS board president, provided an update on the latest EMS board meeting held Jan. 21.

One question raised was why Bancroft was not considered to join Algona to be the two communities in the countywide system with full-time employees.

