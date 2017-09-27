Shaw’s Ice Cream Truck stops in Corwith and Algona

By Alyssa Larson

News Writer

On a mission to serve free ice cream to Iowans while at the same time celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, Bob and Kate Shaw began a journey that would last them over two weeks, visiting several towns across Iowa and encountering genuine kindness along the way.

This year marks the Shaw’s 50th wedding anniversary and the ice cream truck’s 50th birthday.

Purchasing an ice cream truck 32 years ago, the Shaw’s started their own summertime business, driving around the lake area near Spirit Lake pedaling their sweet treats under the name Shaw’s of Okoboji.

Inspired by the kids they served, Kate always wanted to give away free ice cream saying, “Kids always ask if it was free. We couldn’t give away free ice cream, but I knew one day I would say yes.”

As time drew on, the Shaw’s retired and the ice cream truck became a way for them to earn some “fun” money for the wintertime.

