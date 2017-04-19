Shared curriculum director developing vision

LU VERNE — In her first year of a sharing arrangement as a curriculum director, Karen Sandberg is developing a vision of what teaching and learning should look like in the LuVerne Community School District.

“Our goal is to have her lead our staff in changing how we do instruction in all areas and also lead our efforts to incorporate the core standards into our educational program allowing the student’s education to be driven by the goals and data that we collect and hopefully make our students great 21st century learners,” said Jon Hueser, LuVerne CSD Superintendent and Principal.

Hueser said a curriculum director has the ability to spend time looking at the overall teaching and learning that is going on in a district. “This person helps to set the direction of the professional development that is going on in a school district and is instrumental in interpreting what the student data is telling each staff member and the district,” he added. “With the implementation of core standards it is very important to be able to make sure we are meeting those standards with our instruction.”

