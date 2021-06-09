Seven unite to become Divine Mercy Parish

KOSSUTH COUNTY—The Feast of Corpus Christi Procession was celebrated on Sunday, June 6 by all seven parishes in Kossuth County.

All seven parishes celebrated benediction on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ in their own church. The parishes are fortunate to be blessed with several deacons, making it possible to bring this idea into fruition. Deacon Bruce Helleseth and his parish were still celebrating his ordination from the day before, as he officiated his first Corpus Christi benediction in his home parish, Sts. Peter and Paul.

