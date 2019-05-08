Settlement agreement reached

The city of Algona reached a settlement regarding a lawsuit filed two and one-half years ago by the Hollister Farrell estate.

The Algona City Council approved the agreement at its Monday meeting. It ratifies an insurance company's recommendation to settle the federal lawsuit with the city's insurance company, Iowa Communities Assurance Pool, to pay the estate $350,000 at no cost to the city and and at no fault to the city.

