Senator visits KOFAB

Wed, 08/23/2017 - 8:33am admin1
By: 
Alyssa Larson

Sen. Chuck Grassley continues to fulfill his promise of visiting community members within each of Iowa’s 99 counties every year, making a stop in Kossuth County on Monday morning. 

Community members gathered at the KOFAB plant, a division of PPI, around 9:30 a.m. to meet with the senator. After a brief tour of the plant, employees and other attendees sat down for a question and answer session, broaching those topics that were on their minds and for some, on their hearts. 

“I am looking for Iowans position on national issues and then I can cast a more intelligent vote and be representative of Iowans point of view,” remarked Grassley.

 

For more on this story, please see the Aug. 24 issue of Kossuth County Advance.

 

