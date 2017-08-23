Senator visits KOFAB

Sen. Chuck Grassley continues to fulfill his promise of visiting community members within each of Iowa’s 99 counties every year, making a stop in Kossuth County on Monday morning.

Community members gathered at the KOFAB plant, a division of PPI, around 9:30 a.m. to meet with the senator. After a brief tour of the plant, employees and other attendees sat down for a question and answer session, broaching those topics that were on their minds and for some, on their hearts.

“I am looking for Iowans position on national issues and then I can cast a more intelligent vote and be representative of Iowans point of view,” remarked Grassley.

For more on this story, please see the Aug. 24 issue of Kossuth County Advance.