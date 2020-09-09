Senator gets ag input in Kossuth County

ALGONA—U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst dedicated a full week of her 99-county tour to agriculture, and a Kossuth County business was one of her stops.

Ernst visited Suidae on the first leg of a week when she heard and discussed the challenges in the ag industry.

“How do we move forward?” she asked after a presentation and tour at Suidae on Monday, Aug. 31.

See the answers and read the story in the Sept. 10 Kossuth County Advance.