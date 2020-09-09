Home / Home

Senator gets ag input in Kossuth County

Wed, 09/09/2020 - 10:58am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

  ALGONA—U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst dedicated a full week of her 99-county tour to agriculture, and a Kossuth County business was one of her stops.

Ernst visited Suidae on the first leg of a week when she heard and discussed the challenges in the ag industry. 

“How do we move forward?” she asked after a presentation and tour at Suidae on Monday, Aug. 31. 

 

See the answers and read the story in the Sept. 10 Kossuth County Advance.

