Home / Home
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig

Secretary Naig: Agriculture seeing slow improvements in the marketplace

Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:21am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

KOSSUTH COUNTY—While markets are tough for the agriculture community, in an exclusive interview with the Kossuth County Advance, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said he is seeing some movement in the trade market and hog and cattle industry that may provide some positive news for farmers and producers.

“This is a stressful time for folks. The other thing we want folks to understand or hear it’s okay to ask for help,” he said. “This is not a time to go it alone. This is a time we need to help each other as community. That’s something we’re watching very closely and want to be talking about too. It is okay to ask for help right now.” 

 

See the full story in the August 6 edition of the Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here