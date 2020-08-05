Secretary Naig: Agriculture seeing slow improvements in the marketplace

KOSSUTH COUNTY—While markets are tough for the agriculture community, in an exclusive interview with the Kossuth County Advance, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said he is seeing some movement in the trade market and hog and cattle industry that may provide some positive news for farmers and producers.

“This is a stressful time for folks. The other thing we want folks to understand or hear it’s okay to ask for help,” he said. “This is not a time to go it alone. This is a time we need to help each other as community. That’s something we’re watching very closely and want to be talking about too. It is okay to ask for help right now.”

