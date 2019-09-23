Search underway following attempted abduction

ALGONA — The Algona Police Department is searching for a man who attempted to abduct a female runner on Finn Drive in Algona on Monday, Sept 23.

According to an Algona Police Department report, the 20-year-old victim was running northbound on Finn Drive when a vehicle pulled up behind her and stopped.

The vehicle is described as a tan, two-door pickup, possibly a Chevy, with a silver toolbox in the back and unknown Iowa license plates.

According to the police report, the victim stated that the driver got out and forcefully told her, “You need to get into the car.” The victim took off running. The driver got back into the vehicle and left the area.

The driver/suspect is described as a skinny, shorter Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot-8-inches tall with black hair and a mustache. The man is also suspected to be in his late 30s or early 40s and spoke with no accent, according to the report.

The suspect was wearing a short sleeve dark green t-shirt with jeans that were tucked into a pair of brown leatherwork boots, according to the report. The report also stated the suspect was possibly wearing a wedding ring.

Any information about the case contact Officer John Emswiler at 515-295-3515.