search for ACSD leader begins
Fri, 01/11/2019 - 12:00pm admin1
By:
Nathan Moore
Algona Community School District is in the process of finding a new superintendent. In December 2018, school board officials approved Grundmeyer Leader Services, LLC, of Ankeny to conduct the search.
Grundmeyer took the first steps in the search by conducting a survey to gain input from stakeholders on the qualities they would like to see in the school's new leader.
