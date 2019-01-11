Home / Home

search for ACSD leader begins

Fri, 01/11/2019 - 12:00pm admin1
By: 
Nathan Moore

Algona Community School District is in the process of finding a new superintendent. In December 2018, school board officials approved Grundmeyer Leader Services, LLC, of Ankeny to conduct the search.

Grundmeyer took the first steps in the search by conducting a survey to gain input from stakeholders on the qualities they would like to see in the school's new leader.

