Schools appreciative of new money, but expected more

Fri, 04/03/2020 - 1:08pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

SWEA CITY—In smaller, rural Iowa school districts, school superintendents and school boards do what they can to keep the best employees. It includes funding help from the state of Iowa with supplemental state aid (SSA)  and this year, in addition, transportation equity.

“If we can’t provide raises to employees who deserve it, how are we going to keep them?” asked Travis Schueller, superintendent for the North Kossuth and North Union school districts.

Before this legislative session closed due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed two pieces of legislation that impacted Iowa school districts. Other local school board members and superintendents chimed in as well.

Get the story in the April 2 Kossuth County Advance.

