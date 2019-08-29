Home / Home

School strength, opportunity brought Carter to Algona

Thu, 08/29/2019 - 10:11am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

When Joe Carter applied for the position at the Algona Community School District, he saw Algona as a destination community.

"This was a community we could call home, that provided tremendous opportunities professionally, as well as for our children," Carter said. "We really thought the combination of a strong school district and a community with great opportunites was a place we envisioned seeing ourselves."

Read more about the new school superintendent in the Aug. 29 Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here