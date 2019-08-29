School strength, opportunity brought Carter to Algona
Thu, 08/29/2019
By:
Alan Van Ormer
When Joe Carter applied for the position at the Algona Community School District, he saw Algona as a destination community.
"This was a community we could call home, that provided tremendous opportunities professionally, as well as for our children," Carter said. "We really thought the combination of a strong school district and a community with great opportunites was a place we envisioned seeing ourselves."
