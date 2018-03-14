School board president resigns

ALGONA — Algona Community School District board president, Floyd Lavrenz, has resigned.

In a letter presented to the school board, superintendent and board secretary at Monday’s meeting, Lavrenz stated, “it is with much regret I feel the need to resign from the Algona Community School District Board of Directors.”

Lavrenz served 28 years as a member of a school board including 17 years in Algona and 11 in Burt. In the letter, he said, “there were many difficult decisions made. Those decisions were made with no bias and no discrimination. I wish all members well and my hope is you all serve with the same pride that I served.”