School board OK’s director of teaching and learning, sale of bonds at 1 percent

Wed, 01/13/2021 - 8:01am admin1
By: 
Amy Frankl-Brandt

ALGONA—The Algona Community School Board approved a new director of teaching and learning at its meeting Monday evening, Jan. 11. 

The position is expected to provide leadership and vision for the ongoing planning, development, implementation, and evaluation of the curriculum, instruction, assessment, and research components of the comprehensive school improvement plan, according to Superintendent Joe Carter. 

 

See a full report from Monday's school board meeting in the Jan. 14 Kossuth County Advance.

