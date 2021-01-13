School board OK’s director of teaching and learning, sale of bonds at 1 percent

ALGONA—The Algona Community School Board approved a new director of teaching and learning at its meeting Monday evening, Jan. 11.

The position is expected to provide leadership and vision for the ongoing planning, development, implementation, and evaluation of the curriculum, instruction, assessment, and research components of the comprehensive school improvement plan, according to Superintendent Joe Carter.

