School board hears about levy, OK’s staffing requests

Wed, 02/10/2021 - 9:14am admin1
Amy Frankl-Brandt

ALGONA—Algona Community School District’s Board of Education got an update on legislative, financial, tax levy and personnel matters at its meeting Monday, Feb. 8.

Superintendent Joe Carter reported on the preliminary budget for fiscal year 2022, which starts July 1, 2021. 

“Our tax rate will be very close – within pennies – to the rate that we approved last year,” Carter said. 

 

Get the details in the Feb. 11 print edition of the Advance.

