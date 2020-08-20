Home / Home

School board addresses COVID protocol concerns

Thu, 08/20/2020 - 8:35am admin1
Alan Van Ormer

At its Aug. 10 meeting, the Algona Community School District Board of Directors discussed protocols that will be implemented when school starts.

Pre-screening, face coverings and masks and recess were three protocols that directors discussed in length during that board meeting. They approved a Return-to-Learn plan in an onsite model per guidance of the Iowa Department of Education using the Student Services Return to Learn Protocols Table recommended by the school district’s administration.

 

