School board addresses COVID protocol concerns

At its Aug. 10 meeting, the Algona Community School District Board of Directors discussed protocols that will be implemented when school starts.

Pre-screening, face coverings and masks and recess were three protocols that directors discussed in length during that board meeting. They approved a Return-to-Learn plan in an onsite model per guidance of the Iowa Department of Education using the Student Services Return to Learn Protocols Table recommended by the school district’s administration.

See the full story in the Aug. 20 Kossuth County Advance. See all of the protocols in the Aug. 13 Kossuth County Advance.