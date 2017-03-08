Scary moments for twins and their family

ALGONA — There were several tense months for Shanda Tweedy and her fiancé, Mark Mallory, as their twin children were being born just over a year ago.

Today, Austin and Drake, born Feb. 16, 2016, are growing and developing normally.

Shanda is a nurse at the Kossuth Regional Healthcare Center Clinic and Mark is an independent contractor who operates M&M Construction. Austin and Drake join 11-year-old, Kael, and 8-year-old, Maci, who Tweedy said are both excited about having their brother’s home.

Tweedy’s pregnancy was going fine until the end of January 2016. She was 27 weeks pregnant at the time. An ultrasound showed that Drake, who was Baby ‘B’, was doing reverse flow in his umbilical cord. When the umbilical cord contracts, it would push everything forward like it is supposed to. However, when the umbilical cord relaxes, it pulls back.

For more on this story, please see the March 9 issue of Algona Upper Des Moines.