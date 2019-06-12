Sbemco celebrates 30 years

Sbemco hosted the Algona Chamber of Commerce Coffee on Friday, June 7. The chamber coffee allowed community members to stop in and have a coffee with president of the company, Brian Buscher.

Buscher explained to the group this is Sbemco's 30th anniversary. He went on to mention that he hadn't gone to college and that Sbemco was meant to be a part-time job to boost his income. After a couple of years, he began to realize that the business was probably going to take up more of his time.

