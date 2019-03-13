S&B owner wins state award

Sara Winkelman, the owner of S&B Dustillery, has been honored with the 2019 Deb Dalziel Woman Entrepreneur award. On Friday, March 15, there will be a ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Bancroft business.

The original award ceremony was at the state capitol in Des Moines last month, but because of the blizzard, the winners could not attend. Lisa Shimkat, Iowa Small Business Development Center director, will present the award at the distillery.

