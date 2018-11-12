Home / Home

S&B Farmstead Distillery has ribbon cutting in Bancroft

Mon, 11/12/2018 - 8:55am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

BANCROFT — A special ribbon cutting took place in Bancroft on Thursday, Nov. 1. S&B Farmstead Distillery officially opened in the community in a building that once housed a doctor and then a dentist office.

Dwayne Nyman, president of the Bancroft Chamber of Commerce, said it is great to have a new business in town. “It provides one more piece on a thriving Main Street,” he said. “This shows that Bancroft is growing and open to new ideas. As a chamber, we always ....

See the full story in the Nov. 8 Kossuth County Advance.

