Santa’s Toy Shop open the next two weekends

ALGONA — There will be a different twist to this year’s Santa’s Toy Shop at the Kossuth County Historical Museum on Dodge Street.

For the first time, visitors can see a different variety of toys. In the past there have been displayed items such as angels and a nativity scene.

“It is very unique,” said Amy Frankl, Kossuth County Historical Society Director. “There are pieces 50 years and older that belonged to Kossuth County residents.”

Santa’s Toy Shop will be open on Dec. 1-3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again the following weekend, Dec. 8-10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those visiting will be able to have a self-guided tour of each item. Each item will include a story and other information about the item.

