Sam Belz, Ledyard’s ‘teenage’ pastor

LEDYARD — An individual might be hard pressed to find someone in the Ledyard area that does not know Rev. Sam Belz.

Since being ordained and installed at the Bethany Evangelical and Reformed Church in Ledyard on Aug. 9, 2015, Belz has been reaching out to community members both in and outside of his church community.

Growing up in one of the few PCA (Presbyterian Church of America) churches in Iowa, Belz said, “Coming here (to Ledyard) is sort of like coming home.”

After receiving numerous comments about his youthful appearance and how he looked like he was in high school, the youthful looking Belz began joking that he is the “teenage” pastor.

“It is a good ice breaker,” he commented. “People always laugh.”

