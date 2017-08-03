Saluting emergency management personnel

Inspired by a need to acknowledge and recognize those individuals who serve behind the scenes in emergency situations, Steve Smith, Algona Fareway market manager, decided to honor first responders in a special way on Thursday, July 27.

Approximately one month ago, Smith received a phone call from corporate regarding two new semi trailers that were recently wrapped with images of law enforcement and military personnel. According to the wishes of an Iowa State Patrolman, one of those trailers was to be displayed in Algona.

“It is a great thing that they did. It is just awesome,” remarked Smith about the new semi trailers.

Hearing the news that one of the trailers was to be set on display in Algona, Smith knew he wanted to honor the emergency personnel in a larger way.

For more on this story, please see the Aug. 3 issue of Kossuth County Advance.