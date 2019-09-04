Thursday was a special day at the S&B Farmstead Distillery for veterans around the Bancroft area. It was especially humbling for World War II veteran Ray Baade.

"I wanted to say thank you to Grandpa (Baade) and other veterans," said Sara Winkelman, owner of the distillery, adding that her grandfather is her greatest inspiration. "He is my private first class. I started this business to honor my grandpa."

