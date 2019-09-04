Home / Home

Wed, 09/04/2019 - 4:16pm
Inspiration for PFC label honored with other veterans
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Thursday was a special day at the S&B Farmstead Distillery for veterans around the Bancroft area. It was especially humbling for World War II veteran Ray Baade.

"I wanted to say thank you to Grandpa (Baade) and other veterans," said Sara Winkelman, owner of the distillery, adding that her grandfather is her greatest inspiration. "He is my private first class. I started  this business to honor my grandpa."

Read the whole story in the Sept. 5 Kossuth County Advance.

