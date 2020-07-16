Safety is priority for dental offices as battle against COVID-19 continues

ALGONA—Dr. Bill Strohman has no regrets going overboard when it comes to the protection of staff at Strohman Dental and patients who come in for appointments during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Coming in here and getting COVID is absolutely unacceptable,” he said. “We’re first and foremost health care.”

Strohman Dental, along with other dental practices in Algona, have taken steps to keep patients and staff safe while performing their jobs. “Our main motivation in dentistry is to protect both patient and staff. There is no question about that,” he said. “The Iowa Dental Board required a power presentation before we came back to work.”

Louscher Family Dentistry adheres to the Iowa Dental Board, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and American Dental Association guidelines. When patients go into the office, they are thoroughly screened, as best as employees can without testing, to rule out the possibility that they are COVID-19 positive. Similarly, staff members are screened daily and are asked to go home if they have a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms.

“We are working diligently to limit social contacts within our office. Patients are asked to wait in their car, call when they arrive, and are then called when it is time to enter the building to be screened and taken directly to their room,” said Dr. Anthony Brantner with Louscher Family Dentistry. “All patients are required to wear a face covering when in the office and not receiving care. Aerosol creating dental care is performed with doors closed, high vac suction, and with appropriate respirator and required PPE by our dental personnel. Patients leave the office out a separate door than they enter to avoid contact with others. Staff are required to change aerosol contaminated PPE between patients.”

For more on these efforts, see the July 16 Kossuth County Advance.