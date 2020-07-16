Safe distancing a goal for Ridiculous Days

ALGONA—The annual citywide Ridiculous Days in Algona will have a bit of a change on Saturday, July 25.

“You will see more businesses set up outside to create more safe distancing opportunities,” said Vicki Mallory, Algona Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “The majority of the businesses are open and they’re still having people come to the door. They may have restrictions on how many can go in at a time. That will be up to the individual stores to manage that.”

State Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each store will advertise and promote their individual hours.

The chamber will not provide additional entertainment and food stands.

The event is being promoted as citywide. “We’ve offered businesses not on State Street to set up on available spaces,” Mallory said.

For more on the event, see the July 16 Kossuth County Advance and watch the July 21 Algona Reminder for advertisements.