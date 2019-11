In what he called an effort to reach out to communities of all sizes in Iowa, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg made a noon stop at the Algona VFW on Monday, Nov. 4.

"Rural Iowa, rural America is an important part of the future of this country, and that means it deserves to be an important part of my campaign, too," he said.

