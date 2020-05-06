RUMOR ABOUT ALGONA PUBLISHING IS FALSE

At the Kossuth County Advance and Algona Publishing Company (APC), part of our business is checking out rumors. I can thoroughly answer this rumor.

Someone is spreading a rumor that a member of the APC staff has tested positive for COVID-19, and that the person is going around town and spreading the virus.

FALSE.

NO ONE at APC and no family members of anyone at APC, have tested positive for the virus.

Since the lockdown began, APC has operated on a very strict protocol at its front door. We are open, but we don't allow people in our building. We transact business through use of our vestibule and a drop box, online, via phone or through the mail.

Our staff primarily communicates with customers and news sources via phone calls and emails with very few exceptions.

Our staff members have access to masks from the company. We have disinfectant on site. Some staff members are working from home. We practice social distancing.

You may see APC staffers in public on private business. Most are wearing masks in an effort to protect themselves, their families and our community as a whole. We encourage others to do likewise.

Again, there is NO TRUTH TO THIS RUMOR. At this time, and in previous weeks, all APC employees are healthy.