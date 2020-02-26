Ruling, timeline in Kossuth lawsuit

A district court judge could hear oral arguments in mid-to-late April on a lawsuit filed by opponents of a wind energy project against the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors and Kossuth Wind Energy LLC.

Feb. 20, Judge Nancy Whittenburg approved a court schedule that gives time for briefs and responses to be filed by the plaintiff, Kossuth County Citizens for Rural Property Rights LLC, and the defendants, the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors and Kossuth Wind Energy LLC.

