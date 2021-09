ALGONA—The Algona Rotary Club will host its annual flight breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Algona Municipal Airport (located west of Algona on Highway 18).

Proceeds from the all you can eat event will benefit Algona Rotary’s community and youth projects. Fly-in pilots will eat for free.

See the full story in the Sept. 9 Advance.